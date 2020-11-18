Survey: Significant drop in Thanksgiving travel expected this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — GasBuddy has unveiled the results of its 2020 Thanksgiving Travel Survey.

The data is based on more than 1,800 responses to the annual survey, which was conducted between October 25 and 28.

This year, GasBuddy says just 35 percent of Americans will hit the road for the family holiday.

The price of gas around the Thanksgiving travel time is projected to be $2.17 per gallon.

“Gasoline demand has continued to struggle as the coronavirus has kept Americans in their

homes and keys out of their cars, working and e-learning from home. But with positive

outcomes from two vaccine trials, we’re beginning to see optimism return, leading prices to rise

slightly just in time for Thanksgiving,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at

GasBuddy. “However, survey results show continued anxiety from motorists even with the

lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in years, highlighting the challenges we’re facing in this

pandemic.”

Compared to last year though, more people are traveling because of low gas prices, GasBuddy says.

“Typically during the holidays, it’s all about traditions and less about the cost, even when gas prices were over $3, plenty of Americans didn’t hesitate to travel for Thanksgiving,” said De Haan. “With Americans still concerned about traveling by plane, many families will take advantage of low prices and make a road trip when they otherwise wouldn’t.”

Here are the top factors respondents gave for their choice in a pit stop: