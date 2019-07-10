Suspect passes gas loudly; police find hiding place

LIBERTY, Mo. (WNCN) – A person in Missouri tried his very best to hide from law enforcement — well, that is until the individual passed gas very loudly.

According to a Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a photo was posted of the search.

Authorities added that while officials were looking for an individual wanted on a drug charge, the person passed gas. Loudly. So loudly that deputies located the suspect’s hiding place.

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post’s comments.

The person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.