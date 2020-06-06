Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road

TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Friday.
“Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!” @FLHSMV tweeted Friday night.
Troopers shielded a car with raincoats as they helped deliver the baby girl into the world. They then gave the family an FHP escort to a local hospital.
Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) June 6, 2020
Today, Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby girl into the world. They shielded the car with raincoats & gave the family a special FHP escort while they were transported to a local hospital. 🎀 pic.twitter.com/BYeVdxFq6H
June 6, 2020