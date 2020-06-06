Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road

(CBS NEWS) - Food-delivery companies are pledging to protect their workers by offering legal support to those delivery people who are wrongly arrested for making deliveries past curfew in New York City.

The curfew, implemented to control protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, is in effect every day from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. until June 8, but essential workers, including people who make food deliveries, are permitted to do their jobs during those hours, according to the office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.