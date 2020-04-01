Target, Costco, more stores give employees break on Easter Sunday

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Many stores – including Target, Costco, and Trader Joe’s – will be closed on Easter Sunday to give employees working during the pandemic a much-needed break.

Trader Joe’s announced on its website all stores will be closed Sunday, April 12 “to give our incredible Crew Members a much needed day of rest.”

Target and Costco also announced they would be closed Easter Sunday, so plan accordingly.

Here’s a running list of which stores will be open or closed on Easter Sunday. The list will be updated as necessary:

Closed on Easter Sunday

Aldi

Costco

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Open on Easter Sunday

BJ’s

CVS

Rite-Aid

Walmart

Walgreens

Whole Foods

