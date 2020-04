PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Target says it is seeing Cyber Monday size online sales.

Overall the big box chain is reporting a more than 7% jump in same-store sales for its first quarter.

While there is less store traffic, the boom in web sales has come as shoppers try and avoid store trips during the pandemic.