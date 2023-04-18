(NEXSTAR) – A representative for Southwest Airlines confirmed that “intermittent technology issues” had interrupted the carrier’s operations on Tuesday morning.

“As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” a representative for Southwest wrote in response to a Twitter user complaining of a “nationwide grounding” around 9 a.m. CT.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we’re hoping to get everyone going ASAP,” the spokesperson, identified on Twitter as Jeni, said.

Southwest Airlines was not immediately available to confirm whether the grounding was indeed “nationwide,” as the Twitter user suggested.

Other passengers, however, took to social media to share similar announcements, including one traveler in Denver who claimed a gate agent announced a “nationwide full ground stop” and an anchor with Nexstar’s KXAN who was stuck on a plane preparing to depart from Austin amid the disruption.

“Currently stuck on a @SouthwestAir plane at @AUStinAirport. @KXAN_News confirms Southwest told AUS just before 9 am about system-wide technology malfunction,” wrote Tom Miller, a morning KXAN anchor, on Twitter. “Southwest did not give a reason. Southwest Airlines tells AUS it is delaying flights in and out of AUS.”

This is a developing story.