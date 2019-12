Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses plenary of U.N. climate conference during with a meeting with leading climate scientists at the COP25 summit in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Thunberg is in Madrid where a global U.N.-sponsored climate change conference is taking place. (AP Photo/Paul White)

(WIVB) — TIME has named Greta Thunberg as its 2019 Person of the Year.

The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has gained attention for her passionate speeches targeted at various world leaders, claiming they fail to properly address ongoing and future changes.

On the cover of the issue featuring Thunberg on the front, the text reads “Greta Thunberg — The Power of Youth.”