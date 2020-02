(WIVB)–Teens have found a loophole in the FDA’s new ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

According to a New York Times report, teens are switching from cartridge-based brands like Juul to disposable e-cigarettes.

Last month, the Trump administration banned the sale of fruit and mint flavors for e-cigarettes that use refillable cartridges.

The policy does not apply to non-refillable devices.