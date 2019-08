(WIVB) — Tesla is trying a new strategy to get solar energy to the masses.

Users in six states can rent solar panels. That will cost between $50-65 per panel.

New York is not one of the states where this is an option, but the solar panels are made in south Buffalo.

Tesla’s solar installations have fallen over the past three quarters.

CEO Elon Musk says there’s no long-term contract, but cancellation is $1,500.