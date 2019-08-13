The pumpkin spice latte will be back on Starbucks’ menus earlier than ever this year

Zip up your hoodie and throw a scarf around your neck, it’s almost time to head out into the crisp autumn air for a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks. Only it’s not fall yet, and it might be a tad too hot for all those layers. Despite the fact that it’s still summer, Starbucks will be bringing back the PSL earlier than ever this year — August 27.

Last year, the PSL returned to Starbucks on August 28. While the iconic fall drink debuted on August 26 in 2014, it wasn’t officially on the menu until September 2, Business Insider reports. In fact, it has never officially been on the Starbucks menu quite this early before.

Some Starbucks employees broke the news — which some fans wait all year for — on social media, according to Business Insider. CBS News has reached out to Starbucks to confirm the launch date.

It appears Starbucks’ PSL revelation may have come at a strategic time. On Monday, Dunkin’ announced its fall menu items would be available on August 21. They’re also adding a new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte to the pumpkin roster, and re-branding eight Dunkin’ stores as “Pumpkin” stores to celebrate. Those locations will give away free pumpkin products even earlier on August 14.

Last year, Dunkin’ dropped its own pumpkin spice latte on August 27 — one day before Starbucks.

The two coffee chains may be trying to one-up each other on the pumpkin branding. Earlier this month, Starbucks announced exciting news for pumpkin lovers: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Creamer will be available in grocery stores.

So this year the pumpkin spice craze will be well underway long before it’s time to break out that fall jacket.