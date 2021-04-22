There’s a national chicken wing shortage

(WIVB) — A nationwide chicken wing shortage continues, and experts say it was brought on by the pandemic.

The National Chicken Council says wings are in hot demand because they are a great takeout item. Sales are up across the nation around seven percent.

Related Content Bars and restaurants in lawsuit still have to abide by curfew

Virginia business owner Moe Stevenson says the cost of wings has been high. He’s paying three times more for drumsticks than last year — an additional $1,200 per week.

“It’s outrageous, he says. “I thought it would drop off after the Super Bowl, like it usually does, March Madness, it’s done. No, its gone up.”

Stevenson has had to raise his wing prices because of rising costs.