(Stacker) – Each year, around 50 million young Americans attend public elementary and secondary schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, making the country’s educational system one of the farthest-reaching and most impactful government services. And while the debate over alternatives like charter schools rages on, one thing is undebatable: The future of the country lies in our youth, and our system’s ability to provide an education that will enable them to create productive and meaningful lives for themselves.


Because education is handled at the state level—from curricula and budgets to graduation requirements—a standard American education is somewhat hard to define. Formal academic education is one of the ways children and young adults obtain the information needed to seek individual enrichment. Moreover, the social interaction inherent in public educational settings helps young people develop the traits and skills needed to thrive in diverse social environments.


To what extent education influences a person’s ability to achieve a satisfactory level of well-being has been a constant matter of discussion among psychologists, sociologists, educators, and philosophers ever since the time of Socrates; however, there is greater consensus about how education affects living conditions. To wit, education has a causal relationship with income, housing, public policy, lifestyle, and health care. A study published by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center of Society and Health found that people in the U.S. with less education face “serious health disadvantages.” According to the report, those whose formal education ended with high school “live with greater illnesses, have a shorter life expectancy, and tend to generate higher medical care costs.”


To help understand areas with the highest educational attainment, Stacker used data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, released in 2022, to determine areas with the highest educational attainment. This index evaluates each state’s population across seven educational tiers, ranging from individuals not educated past eighth grade to those with graduate or professional degrees. States are ranked by the percentage of the population with a graduate degree. Ties are broken by the percentage with a bachelor’s degree or higher.


How does your state stack up? Read on to discover which states are the most educated in the U.S.


View of coast looking toward San Felipe del Morro.
Terri Butler Photography // Shutterstock

#52. Puerto Rico

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 14.1%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.6%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.0%
– Some college, no degree: 11.9%
– Associate’s degree: 11.0%
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.6%
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8%

Aerial view of Morgantown.
Canva

#51. West Virginia

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.8%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.1%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 40.1%
– Some college, no degree: 18.5%
– Associate’s degree: 7.7%
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.0%
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8%

Afternoon Little Rock cityscape.
Eduardo Medrano // Shutterstock

#50. Arkansas

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.6%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.7%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 34.1%
– Some college, no degree: 21.7%
– Associate’s degree: 7.7%
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.5%
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8%

Aerial view of Grand Forks.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#49. North Dakota

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.6%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.1%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.1%
– Some college, no degree: 22.0%
– Associate’s degree: 14.1%
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2%
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9%

Biloxi lighthouse.
Canva

#48. Mississippi

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.7%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 9.7%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 29.8%
– Some college, no degree: 22.1%
– Associate’s degree: 10.5%
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2%
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.0%

Aerial view of Reno.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#47. Nevada

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 5.3%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.6%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.8%
– Some college, no degree: 24.6%
– Associate’s degree: 8.6%
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.0%
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.1%

Aerial photo Baton Rouge State Capitol Park.
Canva

#46. Louisiana

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.6%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 9.2%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 33.1%
– Some college, no degree: 20.9%
– Associate’s degree: 6.7%
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.3%
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.2%

Oklahoma City downtown skyline in the late afternoon.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Oklahoma

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.8%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.4%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.8%
– Some college, no degree: 22.9%
– Associate’s degree: 8.2%
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.5%
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3%

People walking in Falls Park in Sioux Falls.
Steven Frame // Shutterstock

#44. South Dakota

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.7%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.8%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.1%
– Some college, no degree: 20.7%
– Associate’s degree: 11.8%
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.6%
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.4%

Skyline of downtown Boise.
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#43. Idaho

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.2%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.6%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.5%
– Some college, no degree: 25.6%
– Associate’s degree: 9.9%
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.5%
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6%

Des Moines cityscape and sculpture park.
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

#42. Iowa

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.8%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.4%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.6%
– Some college, no degree: 20.5%
– Associate’s degree: 12.0%
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.0%
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7%

Indianapolis skyline seen from canal walkway.
KYPhua // Shutterstock

#41. Indiana

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.5%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.7%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 33.0%
– Some college, no degree: 19.9%
– Associate’s degree: 9.0%
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.7%
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.1%

Birmingham skyline at dusk.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Alabama

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.8%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.8%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.5%
– Some college, no degree: 21.3%
– Associate’s degree: 8.9%
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.5%
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.2%

Louisville cityscape.
f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Kentucky

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.8%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.6%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 32.8%
– Some college, no degree: 20.6%
– Associate’s degree: 8.6%
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.1%
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6%

Casper cityview with mountain range.
Canva

#38. Wyoming

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 1.8%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.4%
– Some college, no degree: 25.2%
– Associate’s degree: 11.6%
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.9%
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6%

Knoxville skyline with Worlds Fair Park.
CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock

#37. Tennessee

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.0%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.2%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 31.6%
– Some college, no degree: 20.6%
– Associate’s degree: 7.6%
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.2%
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8%

Milwaukee cityscape with Art Museum with the Northwestern Mutual building.
Tony Savino // Shutterstock

#36. Wisconsin

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.4%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.7%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.0%
– Some college, no degree: 20.2%
– Associate’s degree: 11.2%
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.7%
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8%

Aerial view Charleston waterfront.
jdross75 // Shutterstock

#35. South Carolina

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.5%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.7%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.7%
– Some college, no degree: 20.2%
– Associate’s degree: 10.0%
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6%
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2%

Aerial view of cityscape and highways.
kintermedia // Shutterstock

#34. Texas

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 7.6%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.5%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 24.5%
– Some college, no degree: 21.2%
– Associate’s degree: 7.5%
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.4%
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2%

Cincinnati skyline and bridge.
photo.ua // Shutterstock

#33. Ohio

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.7%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.2%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 32.6%
– Some college, no degree: 20.0%
– Associate’s degree: 8.8%
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.4%
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3%

View of Missoula from Mount Sentinel.
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#32. Montana

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 1.6%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.1%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.8%
– Some college, no degree: 23.4%
– Associate’s degree: 9.5%
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.3%
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3%

Aerial view of downtown Omaha in autumn.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#31. Nebraska

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.8%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 25.6%
– Some college, no degree: 22.5%
– Associate’s degree: 10.7%
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.5%
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.4%

Aerial view of Haines city.
mffoto // Shutterstock

#30. Alaska

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.3%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.5%
– Some college, no degree: 25.6%
– Associate’s degree: 8.6%
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.1%
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5%

Miami Beach aerial view.
pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#29. Florida

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.4%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.6%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.9%
– Some college, no degree: 19.5%
– Associate’s degree: 10.1%
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.8%
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.7%

Aerial view of The Gateway Arch and riverfront in downtown St. Louis.
Joe Hendrickson // Shutterstock

#28. Missouri

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.8%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.3%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.5%
– Some college, no degree: 21.6%
– Associate’s degree: 8.2%
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.9%
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8%

Urban sunset over downtown Scottsdale.
antsdrone // Shutterstock

#27. Arizona

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.9%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.8%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.5%
– Some college, no degree: 24.6%
– Associate’s degree: 9.0%
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.3%
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.9%

Aerial view of downtown Ann Arbor in summer.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#26. Michigan

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.6%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.8%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.5%
– Some college, no degree: 22.8%
– Associate’s degree: 9.7%
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6%
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.0%

Salt Lake City skyline.
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Utah

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.5%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.4%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 22.7%
– Some college, no degree: 25.1%
– Associate’s degree: 9.9%
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.5%
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.0%

Asheville skyline in the fall.
Derek Olson Photography // Shutterstock

#24. North Carolina

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.1%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.8%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 25.2%
– Some college, no degree: 20.8%
– Associate’s degree: 10.0%
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.9%
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.1%

Elevated view of downtown Honolulu.
Leigh Trail // Shutterstock

#23. Hawaii

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.4%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 3.9%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.8%
– Some college, no degree: 20.5%
– Associate’s degree: 11.0%
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2%
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.2%

Aerial Portland harbor and cityscape.
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#22. Maine

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.1%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.2%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.9%
– Some college, no degree: 18.9%
– Associate’s degree: 10.3%
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.0%
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.6%

Albuquerque residential suburbs.
turtix // Shutterstock

#21. New Mexico

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 5.4%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.8%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.0%
– Some college, no degree: 23.3%
– Associate’s degree: 8.9%
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.8%
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7%

Riverfront skyline in Savannah.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Georgia

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.4%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.4%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.2%
– Some college, no degree: 19.9%
– Associate’s degree: 8.2%
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2%
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8%

River and Keeper of the Plains statue near downtown Wichita.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Kansas

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.5%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 25.7%
– Some college, no degree: 22.7%
– Associate’s degree: 8.9%
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.6%
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8%

Duluth skyline from lake.
Canva

#18. Minnesota

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.7%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 3.7%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.9%
– Some college, no degree: 20.5%
– Associate’s degree: 11.6%
– Bachelor’s degree: 24.6%
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.0%

Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#17. Pennsylvania

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.0%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.6%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 33.8%
– Some college, no degree: 15.7%
– Associate’s degree: 8.7%
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.9%
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.2%

Portland cityscape from Pittock Mansion.
Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock

#16. Oregon

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.3%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.2%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 22.5%
– Some college, no degree: 24.9%
– Associate’s degree: 9.1%
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.7%
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.3%

Tower Bridge and Capitol Mall.
Canva

#15. California

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 8.7%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.1%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 20.4%
– Some college, no degree: 20.5%
– Associate’s degree: 8.0%
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.9%
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.4%

Aerial view of Wilmington.
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#14. Delaware

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.2%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.7%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.4%
– Some college, no degree: 18.8%
– Associate’s degree: 8.2%
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.4%
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.2%

Elevated view of Seattle Space Needle and downtown.
kan_khampanya// Shutterstock

#13. Washington

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.5%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.6%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 21.8%
– Some college, no degree: 22.7%
– Associate’s degree: 10.2%
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.1%
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.2%

Providence cityscape.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. Rhode Island

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.7%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.2%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.9%
– Some college, no degree: 17.7%
– Associate’s degree: 8.2%
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.9%
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.4%

Chicago neighborhood buildings and city skyline on sunny autumn day.
marchello74 // Shutterstock

#11. Illinois

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.6%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.6%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 25.4%
– Some college, no degree: 20.1%
– Associate’s degree: 8.2%
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.8%
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.4%

Aerial view of Market Square and North Church in Portsmouth.
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. New Hampshire

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 2.1%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.3%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.3%
– Some college, no degree: 17.8%
– Associate’s degree: 10.3%
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.4%
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.9%

Aerial view of Boulder City in autumn.
Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#9. Colorado

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.2%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.4%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 20.6%
– Some college, no degree: 20.5%
– Associate’s degree: 8.5%
– Bachelor’s degree: 26.7%
– Graduate or professional degree: 16.1%

Aerial view Jersey City.
Kamira // Shutterstock

#8. New Jersey

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.6%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.4%
– Some college, no degree: 15.9%
– Associate’s degree: 6.7%
– Bachelor’s degree: 25.1%
– Graduate or professional degree: 16.4%

Montpelier city skyline.
haveseen // Shutterstock

#7. Vermont

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 1.8%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.3%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.0%
– Some college, no degree: 16.5%
– Associate’s degree: 8.6%
– Bachelor’s degree: 24.2%
– Graduate or professional degree: 16.7%

New York City Skyline.
Canva

#6. New York

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 6.0%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.6%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 25.2%
– Some college, no degree: 15.2%
– Associate’s degree: 8.9%
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.3%
– Graduate or professional degree: 16.8%

Aerial view of Roanoke.
Canva

#5. Virginia

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.7%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.5%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.8%
– Some college, no degree: 18.7%
– Associate’s degree: 7.9%
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.8%
– Graduate or professional degree: 17.6%

Hartford Skyline in autumn.
Laura Stone // Shutterstock

#4. Connecticut

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.0%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.1%
– Some college, no degree: 16.6%
– Associate’s degree: 7.8%
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.3%
– Graduate or professional degree: 18.2%

Aerial view of Annapolis and Statehouse.
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#3. Maryland

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.8%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.4%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.9%
– Some college, no degree: 18.4%
– Associate’s degree: 6.9%
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.0%
– Graduate or professional degree: 19.5%

Boston skyline with river.
lunamarina // Shutterstock

#2. Massachusetts

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 4.2%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.6%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.2%
– Some college, no degree: 15.1%
– Associate’s degree: 7.7%
– Bachelor’s degree: 24.8%
– Graduate or professional degree: 20.4%

Pennsylvania Avenue and US Capitol.
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#1. Washington D.C.

Highest level of education completed:
– Less than 9th grade: 3.2%
– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%
– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 15.5%
– Some college, no degree: 12.4%
– Associate’s degree: 3.0%
– Bachelor’s degree: 25.5%
– Graduate or professional degree: 35.9%