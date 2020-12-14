Threats prompt Capitol complex closure ahead of electoral vote

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Capitol will be closed to the public and staff tomorrow due to ‘credible threats’ – and a Michigan lawmaker says it’s because the Electoral College is meeting there tomorrow to confirm Joe Biden’s win in Michigan.

“The meeting of the Electoral College should be a celebration of our democracy, but instead has now become a target for threats, intimidation and violence,” said House Democratic Leader-elect Donna Lasinski in a written statement.

” It is a sad fact that the shameful actions by certain Republicans to smear our democratic institutions and deny the clear will of the voters has undeniably created this dangerous, hostile atmosphere,” she said.

State Rep. Darrin Camilleri, a Democrat who represents Gibraltar, Grosse Ile, Huron, Trenton, Woodhaven, and Brownstown, also made a statement via Twitter:

Due to safety concerns for tomorrow’s Electoral College vote, the entire legislature is closed and will be working remotely.



I’m thankful for the courage of our electors who will be exercising their democratic duty and selecting our next President. — Darrin Camilleri (@darrincamilleri) December 13, 2020

Our sister station News 6 is working to learn more about what those credible threats are and if the Capitol will be closed past Monday.

