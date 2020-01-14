Tigers helping Tigers: LSU fan starts GoFundMe to purchase a new mascot costume for Clemson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — With both LSU and Clemson having a tiger for a mascot, comparisons are inevitable, but some LSU fans believe Clemson’s mascot is in need of a major makeover.
“After turning on the national championship game on Monday the 13th I thought bad for The Clemson Tiger. It seems that the University purchased their mascot costume from the clearance rack from TG&Y in 1981. All proceeds will be mailed to the Clemson University Athletic Department at the conclusion of the fundraiser. GO LSU!!!”
As of today, the fundraiser has surpassed it $1000 goal and sits over $1500.