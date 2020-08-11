Tim Hortons donating all proceeds from hot and cold coffee bought on Camp Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tim Hortons is celebrating Camp Day on Wednesday, when all proceeds from hot and cold coffee, and bracelets, will help disadvantaged kids get the summer camp experience.

Here are ways you can support the campaign:

Purchase a hot or cold coffee at a restaurant, or for delivery

Buy a Camp Day bracelet in a restaurant or the mobile app

Round up your order

Make a one-time or monthly donation

Join the #CampInForCampDay social media challenge

A new digital camp experience called Tims eCamp started in the first week of July. It lasts for eight weeks. Campers were grouped into eCabins, and are being guided by counselors to build social, emotional and developmental skills, Tim Hortons says.

