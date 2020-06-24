Tim Hortons launches line of Dream Donuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tim Hortons is launching a line of “handcrafted, decadent donuts with premium fillings and creative toppings.”

The Dream Donuts come in Oreo Cookie, Chocolate Truffle and Strawberry Confetti varieties. They cost $1.99 each.

The donuts aren’t the only new thing coming to Tim Hortons’ menu, though. The cafe chain also announced the launch of the Iced Cold Brew and Vanilla Cream Cold Brew.

These cold drinks start at $2.39.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.