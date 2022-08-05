(KTLA) – Actress Anne Heche was seriously injured when her vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning, TMZ is reporting.

The crash resulted in a fire that caused extensive damage to the home, located in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Witnesses told TMZ Heche first crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex.

Residents of the complex tried to get Heche out of her vehicle, but she sped away and crashed into the home a short time later, TMZ reports.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters on the roof of the home trying to extinguish the blaze around 11:30 a.m. A large hole could also be seen in the side of the structure.

Eventually, the driver was pulled from the vehicle.

Heche suffered serious burns and was rushed to a hospital where she was intubated, but expected to survive as of Friday afternoon, TMZ said.

“We really had a multifaceted incident here,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said. “We had a significant traffic collision, we had entrapment of a woman inside that, we had car that erupted into fire, and then we had a home that had significant fire that is red tagged. It’s at this point destroyed.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.