(WIVB)–Now that Christmas is over, you may be cleaning up around the house but don’t toss those leftover candy canes just yet! Today is National Candy Cane Day!

People have hung the treats from Christmas trees since the 1800s. They were hand-made until a machine was invented to make them in 1921.

The flavor is traditionally peppermint but you can find them in a variety of striped-colors and flavors.

The average length for a candy cane is five inches but the Guinness World Record for the longest candy cane is 51 feet!