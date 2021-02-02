Tony and Emmy-winning actor Hal Holbrook reported dead at 95

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — From coast to coast, millions of students are still missing from the classroom and required to learn online to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, some parents are protesting to get their children back in school.

"He can't type or read and he's supposed to be doing several hours of computer instruction which he also can't do on his own. So as a working parent it's extremely frustrating,” said North Carolina parent Devon Wadsworth.

"Kids don't just want to be in school they need to be in school,” explained 5th grader Luke Schoon.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says returning students to the classroom in a safe way is a top priority. But he says he wants to review recent studies on coronavirus transmission in schools and make a decision based on the science.