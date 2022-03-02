(KLAS) – President Joe Biden read 6,494 scripted words in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Of those, some were repeated more than others. It’s probably no surprise that the President said ‘America’ more than any other word.

You can check out the most used single words (red box) along with most used double (white box) and triple phrases (blue box) in the speech below along with a word cloud below showing the most used words larger than others. And in case it’s not clear – the word cloud represents an American flag.

TOP WORDS

Word Frequency America 35 Americans 30 let 28 American 25 tonight 24 people 24 world 24 year 23 make 21 one 20 get 20 new 19 know 18 families 17 plan 16 pass 15 jobs 15 nation 14 care 14 us 13

BIGRAMS

Bigram Frequency of the 27 let’s 22 the world 20 we are 19 and the 16 to the 16 we will 15 that’s 14 and we 14 in America 14 tonight I 13 we have 13 in the 12 it’s 12 we can 12 we’ve 10 is why 10 going to 10 and I 10 I’m 10

TRIGRAMS

Trigram Frequency that’s why 10 the United States 8 we can do 6 the Ukrainian people 5 and we will 5 to make sure 5 the American rescue 5 American rescue plan 5 tonight I’m 5 and tonight I 4 around the world 4 to pass the 4 cut the cost 4 the cost of 4 be able to 4 I’m announcing 4 here with us 4 with us tonight 4 it’s time 4 the American people 3

