Toxic algae bloom closes beaches in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WIVB)– A toxic algae bloom so harmful it has shut down all 21 beaches in Mississippi.

The state’s department of environmental quality says a blue-green harmful algae bloom has made the water unsafe for swimmers.

The CDC says blooms can be caused by a number of factors including fertilizer run-off, low water flows and changes in water temperature.

Officials say the toxic algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, and vomiting.

People are advised to avoid contact with the water and not consume anything from the water “until further notice.”