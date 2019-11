Toys“R”Us is making a comeback just in time for the holidays.

On Wednesday, November 27, the company opened its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and shuttering all its stores in 2018.

The new location in New Jersey isn’t very big, but store officials say they make up for it by packing the store with hands-on experiences where customers are welcome to try out the products.

A second location is expected to open soon in Houston, Texas.