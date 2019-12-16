Tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Interstate 40 east ramp in Knoxville was closed for several hours Friday after a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturned.
The I-40 ramp to Papermill Drive was blocked around 5:30 a.m. Friday after a tractor-trailer overturned.
Around 7 p.m. Friday, the scene was cleared.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi tweeted early Friday that the rampwould be closed for several hours Friday and the tractor-trailer was carrying 35,000 pounds of candy.
One tractor-trailer was traveling east on the ramp to Papermill Drive when the driver had to swerve into a ditch to avoid another tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the exit ramp.
The tractor-trailer went into the ditch, hit the concrete barrier on the left shoulder and rolled onto the passenger side, crashing into the second tractor-trailer.
The driver was transported to UT Medical Center for injuries that are not believed to be serious, according to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.
