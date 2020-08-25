Trans-Siberian Orchestra will not tour this winter

Pictured, from left, are TSO musical director, co-writer/producer and conductor Robert Kinkel along with late TSO founder Paul O’Neill. (PRNewsFoto/Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

(WIVB) — The holiday season will be without the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) this year.

The popular collective, which performs a fusion of classical music and heavy metal, among other genres, made the announcement on Twitter this past Saturday.

“We waited as long as we could, hoping for months, that we would not have to make this sad announcement,” the message read, before later stating “We must forgo touring during this pandemic.”

Read their announcement in its entirety, below:

