Trick or Treat at Tim Hortons for free Halloween donut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- If you’re looking for an alternative place to trick or treat Halloween Night Tim Hortons has you covered!
The coffee chain announced that guests visiting a Tim Hortons U.S. drive-thru in costume will receive a free Halloween donut.
The festive treat is topped with chocolate fondant and orange sprinkles and if you forget to dress up, you can still purchase one for $0.99.
