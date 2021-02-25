Tripadvisor releases list of Top 10 beaches in US for 2021

St. Pete Beach in Florida is ranked the #1 beach in the United States for 2021 (Tripadvisor)

NEEDHAM, Mass. (NEWS10) – This winter has been a cold one, and it’s fair to say we all need some warmth and sunshine right about now.

Tripadvisor, a travel planning and review website, released its list of the Top 10 Beaches in the United States for 2021 to give us all something to look forward to once the weather becomes warmer and travel becomes safer.

The website says it made its determination based on user responses left online in the last 12 months.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to avoid non-essential travel during the pandemic, the health agency does not specify if it is against beach visits.

Instead, the CDC is advising Americans to make cautious considerations before they visit a public beach. Safety protocols the agency recommends include: wearing face masks, sanitizing hands regularly and making an effort to social distance while avoiding large gatherings.

Top 10 beaches in the United States

1. Saint Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida

Tripadvisor says this beach is a great walking beach with white quartz sand, clear calm water, and seashells by the truckload. The “most perfect place” to watch the sun set over the ocean.

2. Ka’anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii

Tripadvisor says this beach is gorgeous and accessible to everyone. There’s easy parking and a wonderful path to walk on along the beach with showers to clean off. You can hang out on the soft sand, go for a walk, snorkel, swim or paddle board in the clear, calm waters. They say it’s truly paradise.

3. Moonstone Beach – Cambria, California

Tripadvisor says this is a beautiful beach and a great place to look for moonstones and jade. When the tide goes out you can explore the “magical” tidepools.

4. Wailea Beach – Wailea, Hawaii

Tripadvisor says the walkway along Wailea Beach offers breathtaking views of the Maui coast. Whether on a quick walk or quiet stroll, the beauty of the area abounds. You might even see whales offshore.

5. Cannon Beach – Cannon Beach, Oregon

Tripadvisor says this beach is breathtaking and vast. Haystack Rock at low tide is incredible with the tide pools and sea creatures. But, make sure to bring a sweater – it can be cold and windy.

6. Napili Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii

Tripadvisor says this little cove is a “hidden gem.” There’s a small natural reef about 30-50 yards in, and tons of marine life living on it. One reviewer said this was the best snorkel experience they ever had.

7. Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, Maine

Tripadvisor says this beach is “impeccably” clean and has a smooth, sandy floor. At low tide, they say the beach is probably the widest beach ever. At high tide, you can walk out “hundreds of feet” and still be only waist high.

8. Wai’anapanapa State Park – Hana, Hawaii

Tripadvisor says this black sand beach (produced by volcanic activity on the island) is “otherworldly” along the beautiful coastline.

9. Madeira Beach – Madeira Beach, Florida

Tripadvisor says this beach is very clean. One reviewer even saw a beach Zamboni used to groom it each morning. You can enjoy a very nice walk on the beach for miles.

10. Kailua Beach park – Kailua, Hawaii

Tripadvisor says Kailua offers plenty of everything: sand, wide open space, fewer crowds, and a good park to go with it.

