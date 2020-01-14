Trump administration wants SCOTUS to allow immigration rule

The Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to lift an order blocking a change to benefits for immigrants.

Last October a judge put an injunction on a rule that would make it harder for low-income immigrants to become legal.

The administration’s rule would allow people applying for a green card or visa to be judged on their income and education levels. But opponents say it would stop immigrants from participating in government programs that could help their families.

This week, the Trump administration asked the courts to lift that injunction while the appeals process continues.