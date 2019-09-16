Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Trump authorizes release of emergency oil reserve “if needed” after attack on Saudi oil sites

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News)- President Trump on Sunday said that the U.S. would be tapping into its Strategic Petroleum Reserve “if needed” in the wake of attacks on oil sites in Saudi Arabia. “I have also informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States,” the president said in a series of tweets.

The attack over the weekend could disrupt an estimated 5.7 million barrels of oil per day, or more than 5% of the world’s daily supply. Oil prices surged more than 10% late Sunday.

Mr. Trump’s announcement came after a National Security Council meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the White House. The president then tweeted “Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked” and the U.S. is “locked and loaded” pending verification from Saudi Arabia as to who was behind the attack.

The decision also comes one day after a drone attack hit the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry. The Trump administration has pinned the blame on Iran.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss