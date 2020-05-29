1  of  2
Trump says US is “terminating” relationship with WHO

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States is “terminating” its relationship with the World Health Organization.

The President says the group hasn’t made coronavirus reforms.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon.

