Try some 5,000-year-old beer in Jerusalem

(CNN)–Some beer lovers in Jerusalem are giving a whole new meaning to aging a brew.

A pub there is serving a beer made with yeast that’s 5,000 years old.

It was discovered by two men, in old clay pots.

They were able to reactivate the yeast in a lab and make their first batch of beer last spring.

In terms of how good the brew is, the jury is still out.

Some people say it tastes like nuts or bananas and goes down smoothly, but others say it tastes like burned bread.

There are plans to market the beer worldwide.

It’s not clear what the ancient brew will be named.