Twenty arrested in Vermont as protest centers on immigration policy

WILLISTON, Vt. (WVNS) — Police in Vermont say 20 people were arrested about 50 miles from the U.S.-Canada border during a rally to protest policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“People are outraged,” said Rachel Siegel, executive director of the Peace & Justice Center. “People are ready to take to the streets, people want to take action and this is an action they can take.”

Outside the Immigration & Custom Enforcement building, protester Beverly Little Thunder said undocumented farm workers in Vermont have become a target for deportation.

“I want this to be a place where they feel welcome, where they’re not afraid to go into the store or bring their kids to school,” Little Thunder said.

A few counter-protesters were also on the scene, promoting their own message of solidarity – one with federal immigration officials.

“We’re patriots, we’re very tired of the bashing of all law enforcement,” said John Virginio of Lincoln. “Particularly the immigration-related people like ICE and Border Patrol who risk their lives every day to enforce the laws of our country.”