Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Twenty arrested in Vermont as protest centers on immigration policy

National

by: Courtney Kramer

Posted: / Updated:

WILLISTON, Vt. (WVNS) — Police in Vermont say 20 people were arrested about 50 miles from the U.S.-Canada border during a rally to protest policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“People are outraged,” said Rachel Siegel, executive director of the Peace & Justice Center. “People are ready to take to the streets, people want to take action and this is an action they can take.” 

Outside the Immigration & Custom Enforcement building, protester Beverly Little Thunder said undocumented farm workers in Vermont have become a target for deportation. 

“I want this to be a place where they feel welcome, where they’re not afraid to go into the store or bring their kids to school,” Little Thunder said. 

A few counter-protesters were also on the scene, promoting their own message of solidarity – one with federal immigration officials.

“We’re patriots, we’re very tired of the bashing of all law enforcement,” said John Virginio of Lincoln. “Particularly the immigration-related people like ICE and Border Patrol who risk their lives every day to enforce the laws of our country.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss