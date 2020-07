(WIVB)–If you’re an avid Tik-Tok user you may not be for long.



The U.S. is reportedly weighing banning the popular social media app Tik Tok. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the administration is looking at cracking down on Tik Tok and other Chinese social media apps.



Tik Tok issued a statement saying the company, led by an American CEO, has “Never provided user data to the Chinese government.”