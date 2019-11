(WIVB)–Uber reportedly wants to start listening in on customers’ rides.

The Washington Post says the ride-sharing giant is going to test the feature in Latin America next year.

The idea is to provide better security for customers after several high-profile assault scandals and growing safety concerns.

But, bringing this plan to the U.S. could be a problem. States have different laws regarding voice recordings and privacy.

Uber has not commented on the plan yet.