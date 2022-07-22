Will Levis of the Kentucky Wildcats has added mayo to his coffee on at least a few occasions. Here’s why. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The best part of waking up is mayonnaise in his cup.

Will Levis, the quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats, is stirring up all sorts of controversy after demonstrating his (allegedly) preferred way to take his morning coffee: by mixing globs and globs of mayonnaise into it.

Levis, a junior at the University of Kentucky, was participating in SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta this week when he prepared his mayo-infused coffee for all to see, as captured in a video clip shared to Twitter by CBS Sports.

In the video, Levis also claims he’s “been known to put mayonnaise in my coffee sometimes,” in reference to a now-viral TikTok video he shared in October 2021, in which he’s seen drinking his coffee-naise concoction at a diner with his girlfriend.

“I was just out to breakfast … with my girlfriend that Friday, and I think I just looked over and I was wondering, like, why there was mayonnaise at the table,” Levis said during an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio shortly after the video went viral.

Levis added that it was his girlfriend who jokingly suggested that, maybe, some people put mayo in their coffee. Levis then decided to test that theory.

“Oh, maybe I should do that,” he remembered thinking.

Viewers on social media were less enthused about the idea, with one TikTok user saying she “audibly gasped” when she saw the video, and another proposing that Levis go ”straight to jail.”

“We have strayed too far from god,” another Twitter user joked.

Levis, however, at least appeared to acknowledge that his morning mayo isn’t for everyone. While promoting an online learning app on Thursday, Levis asked parents on Twitter to share stories of their children’s most unique skills — but only if they had nothing to do with the condiment.

“Please, no mayo,” Levis wrote.