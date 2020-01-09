University of North Florida installs ‘Pizza ATM’

by: WKRN Web Staff

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CNN)— Pizza is a staple in most college students’ diets.

The University of North Florida is bringing the cheesy delight to students with the press of a button.

A vending machine — dubbed the ‘Pizza ATM’ — has recently been installed in one of the residence halls on campus.

According to the company, the pizza base is pre-cooked, toppings are added, and then it’s boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys a pizza — it’s moved to the convection oven, and is ready to eat in just minutes.

The university says it’s one of the only campuses in the U.S. with this tasty option.

