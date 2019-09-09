University of Tennessee turns bullied boy’s t-shirt idea into official apparel

(CNN) — The University of Tennessee has turned a child’s homemade t-shirt into official apparel.

Take a look — it’s an exact replica of a Florida boy’s hand-sketched design that was reportedly laughed at by some of his classmates.

In a Facebook post, his teacher explained the child wanted to represent the Tennessee Volunteers during the school’s College Colors Day, but didn’t have any official gear.

So, he took matters into his own hands, drawing a “U.T.” on a piece of paper and pinning it to an orange t-shirt, but some students made fun of it.

The teacher’s post went viral and the University of Tennessee sent the boy a package full of swag and gear.

Friday, the school announced it would add the boy’s own design to its t-shirt line.

A portion of the proceeds from each shirt will be donated to the organization Stomp Out Bullying.