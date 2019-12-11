Unlucky for some: Man charged with rigging 10K bingo game

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MARCH 19: The ‘caller’ yells out numbers as people play Bingo at Carlton Bingo Hall in Orrell Park as the Chancellor George Osborne announces tax breaks for Bingo halls on March 19, 2014 in Liverpool, England. The Chancellor of the Exchequer delivered his budget statement to Members of Parliament in the House of Commons and announced a cut in tax on the profits of Bingo halls from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

MONROE, La. (AP) — The luck has ran out for a Louisiana man allegedly caught rigging bingo games to win more than $10,000.

John Cook, 43, was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Facility on Friday on a felony theft charge and two counts for failing to appear multiple times following his June 29 arrest, according to a Monroe Police warrant obtained by news outlets.

Police say Cook was recorded on video at a bingo parlor manipulating a “Bonanza Bingo” game by handpicking the balls he wanted to play and then hiding the winner until he was ready to end the game. The warrant says Cook did this four times and won thousands for three people, including his sister.

One of the winners was captured speaking with Cook before the drawing, and two winners were seen giving Cook money after the game, the warrant states.

He’s in jail on an $11,000 bond.