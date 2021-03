(WIVB) — The U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in the month of February — a figure well above the pre-COVID crisis rate.

While economists say this is good news, the job report shows there is still a lot of work ahead for the Biden Administration and lawmakers as much of the country continues to climb out of the employment shortfall brought on by the pandemic.

The unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point, making it now 6.2 percent.