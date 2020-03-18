US, Canada working on mutual ban on non-essential travel

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, pedestrians take a photo at an entry sign as traffic enters the United States from Canada at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Wash. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, she is working to authenticate an apparently leaked document showing that Customs and Border Protection agents on the U.S.-Canada border in Washington state were in fact ordered to detain Iranian and Iranian-American travelers early this month, despite initial agency denials. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian official has that Canada and the United States are working out the details of a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The official was not authorized to discuss details ahead of an announcement and spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition anonymity.

Both countries are eager to choke off the spread of the virus but also eager to continue the critical economic relationship.

Canada relies on the U.S. for 75 percent of its exports. Truck drivers are among those expected to get an exemption.

Completely closing the border would cause severe economic damage to both the U.S. and Canada.