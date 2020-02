(WIVB) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced new guidelines that will better train pilots.

The “Pilot Professional Development” rule would require specific training for new pilots and additional training for captains.

This rule is in response to the push from families of the victims of the Flight 3407 crash.

They have fought for better pilot training since 50 people were killed in the crash, which occurred in Clarence Center 11 years ago.