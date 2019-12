US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings

Crime scene tape surrounds the home of Seth Aaron Ator, the alleged gunman in a West Texas rampage Saturday, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, near Odessa, Texas. Officers killed 36-year-old Ator on Saturday outside a busy Odessa movie theater after a spate of violence that spanned 10 miles (16 kilometers), killing multiple people and injuring around two dozen others. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(AP) — The number of mass killings carried out in the United States in 2019 is one of the biggest ever.

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that 2019 had the most mass killings since at least the 1970s.

In all, there were 41 mass killings, defined as when four or more people are killed, excluding the perpetrator.

The killings included a trio of massacres in August in El Paso and Odessa, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

More than 210 people were slain in mass killings in 2019.