US shelves detailed guide to reopening country

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens as White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. Birx has emerged as one of the most important voices in the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, spelling out the implications of the virus in personal terms while attempting to reassure Americans that it is centering its response to the pandemic with a data-driven mindset. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Trump administration has shelved a set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places during the still-raging pandemic.

Those public places include mass transit, day care centers, restaurants and bars.

The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was supposed to be published last Friday.

A CDC employee tells The Associated Press that agency officials were told the report “would never see the light of day.”

The Trump administration has been closely controlling the CDC’s release of information during the coronavirus pandemic.