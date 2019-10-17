USDA issues public health alert for beef products with possible E. coli contamination

(WIVB)–The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for raw beef products imported from Ontario, Canada.

Ryding-Regency Meat Packers recalled the beef because due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to the FSIS, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation. They determined certain products produced by Ryding-Regency could be contaminated.

The FSIS says several shipments of the recalled beef made its way to the U.S.

Imported beef produced on May 27 and 30 that are subject to recall were used in the U.S. to produce other raw beef products distributed for sale.

U.S. companies producing the raw beef products received notice of the recall and are following instructions provided to recall affected products from their customers.

Retail customers may not have received notice, the FSIS says.

These products are apart of the Canadian recall and distributed to retailers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusettes, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont:

10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “DEVANCO FOODS CHICAGO’S FAVORITE” GYROS SLICES (STRIPS) with a case code 159 19.

10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “KRONOS HALAL GYROS STRIPS” HALAL CERTIFIED BEEF GYROS UNCOOKED, IQF STRIPS with a case code 19 159.

Retail sized (8 patties) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Beef Hamburger Patties” with a case code 911541.021541.

Retail sized (8 kabobs) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Uncooked Kufta Kabob” with a case code 911154.021154.

8-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% PURE QUARTER POUND Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell by date of 060720.

3-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% PURE Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell by date of 060720.

2-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “LANDIS BRAND 100% ALL BEEF PATTIES 8 Quarter Pound Patties” and a sell by date of 060720.