USPS to honor military service dogs on Forever Stamps

The brave and loyal canines are being honored by the U.S. Postal Services with the Military Working Dogs Forever stamps.

The dogs pictured on the stamps represent the modern military working dogs. USPS says over time, the number of dog breeds that serve in the military has decreased significantly.

Modern military dogs are predominantly Belgian Malinois, German Shepards, and Dutch Shepherds. Labrador Retrievers are often trained as specialized search dogs.

Each block of four stamps features the breeds mentioned before.

A First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony will be held tomorrow at the APS Stamp Show in Omaha.