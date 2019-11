“You can’t solve the puzzle if I don’t turn the letter,” says Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White, 60. Peter Kramer/AP

(WIVB)–The folks over at Wheel of Fortune had to cancel tapings on Thursday due to Pat Sajak undergoing successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

According to Wheel of Fortune’s Facebook, Sajak is now resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work.

Scheduled tapings resumed Friday, and Vanna White stepped in as host.