LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Porch pirates in Colorado have been getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush.

A viewer who submitted footage to Nexstar’s KDVR recently captured video of what appeared to be two porch pirates arriving outside his home in Lakewood. The video shows a woman and an accomplice in a waiting vehicle.

In the video, the woman can be seen walking up to the home and ringing the doorbell. A second later, she walks back to a white truck and gets in. The driver pulls closer to the home’s walkway and the woman returns to the door, but not empty-handed. She drops off two boxes and takes another package — that had previously been left at the door — back with her.

“Of course, she had empty boxes, put them in my delivery box and took my package,” said the victim, who identified himself only as Greg. “I was angry and frustrated.”

Greg shared his footage on a neighborhood app, where he learned he wasn’t the only victim. Others shared video of what looks to be the same vehicle and woman. One resident took a closer look at her on home surveillance video and noticed a tattoo on her lower back.

Video captures a woman stealing a package from a Lakewood home. (Photo courtesy of resident) Close-up of the lower back tattoo of a Lakewood porch pirate. (Photo courtesy of resident)

“Then she was wearing the plaid underwear, very distinctive. She’s the ‘plaid panty porch pirate,’ is what my friend named her,” Greg said.

Residents with information about these incidents, or who may be able to identify the alleged thieves, are being urged to call Lakewood police.