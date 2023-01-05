MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Transformers exploded Wednesday night in San Rafael, California, video obtained by KRON4 shows. The incident happened in the area of Canal and Novato streets.

The video shows the explosions lasted at least 30 seconds.

The San Rafael Police Department issued a shelter-in-place for residents in that area around 6:04 p.m.; that was lifted about one hour later. Police said transformers and high-voltage wires that were downed prompted the shelter-in-place as power outages were reported in the area.

Statement from PG&E on the outage:

“At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, just as the strongest part of the storm was crossing the North Bay, we did have an issue with equipment that led to a power outage. The preliminary information is that two power lines contacted each other resulting in a transformer failing. We currently have 160 customers without power as a result of that failure and PG&E is working on making the necessary repairs. PG&E routinely inspects its electric infrastructure and makes the necessary repairs and upgrades to prevent these type of power outages.”