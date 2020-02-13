Villa Italian Kitchen offering “Papa Pass” for 40 pizzas in 30 days

(WIVB)–Villa Italian Kitchen says it has a new offer for pizza lovers and “papa’s.”

Tomorrow, starting at 10:01 a.m. EST, customers can purchase Papa’s Pizza Passes for $50.

It gives them 40 Neapolitan cheese pizzas in 30 days at participating Villa Italian Kitchen.

“If you’re going to be eating 40 pizzas in 30 days, you want to make sure they’re quality, fresh pizzas,” said Andrew Steinberg, Chief Operating Offer, Villa Italian Kitchen.

Passes are available while supplies last and must be ordered by calling 855-845-5234.

They will be valid from March 1 to March 30, Villa says. Passes are limited to one per customer.