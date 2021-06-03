Virtual event to pay tribute Frank Lloyd Wright

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (WIVB) — The mark of Frank Lloyd Wright wasn’t just left here in western New York. The architect designed homes across the country, and his influence in architecture has been felt since the 50s.

One of his homes is in Kirkwood, Missouri, in a place called Ebsworth Park. It’s a 1,900 square foot home, and was the first Frank Lloyd Wright home built in the St. Louis area.

MORE | New state program aims to help landlords and tenants

In honor of Wright’s upcoming birthday on June 8, there’s an effort to raise money to keep the beloved house and future projects.

The virtual event is called “Preserving What’s Wright.” It will showcase a new building called 100 Above the Park, which was inspired by Wright’s work.

For more information on the event, which takes place this Sunday, click/tap here.

MORE | Local events: In-person, canceled or virtual this year?