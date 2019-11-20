W.A.T.C.H. releases its “ten worst toys for kids” this holiday season

(WIVB)– The organization “World Against Toys Causing Harm” is out with its list of the ten worst toys for kids this holiday season.
The toys include a Nerf dart gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime, a plastic Power Ranger, and a toy machine gun.
The organization is giving these tips on what parents should look for and what to avoid when buying gifts.
“Number one when a purchase is made on the internet, parents and toy shoppers don’t have the opportunity to physically inspect a toy. So we want to remind toy shoppers when that toy is delivered, before handing it to a child, get into the packaging. Inspect the inserts, the box and the toy itself for warnings and instructions and hidden hazards that may not appear on the website at the time of ordering,” W.A.T.C.H. President Joan Siff said.
The organization says a child goes to the emergency room with a toy-related injury every three minutes.
The Toy Association released a statement regarding W.A.T.C.H.’s list this afternoon:
Each year, W.A.T.C.H.’s dangerous toys list needlessly frightens parents and caregivers. By law, all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards. On the other hand, W.A.T.C.H. does not test the toys in its report to check their safety; their allegations appear to be based on their misrepresentation or misunderstanding of the mandatory toy standards.
Unable to find product defects on the market as a result of these strict U.S. toy standards and test requirements, W.A.T.C.H. tends to focus on products with safety instructions and warnings, as if responsibly providing safety information to consumers is somehow an indication that a product cannot be safe for use or for sale, when the opposite is true.
W.A.T.C.H. looks to gain media attention for its organization at this time of year. However, toymakers and The Toy Association are committed to toy safety year-round. These efforts include providing useful tips for families and caregivers to help them choose age-appropriate toys and ensure safe play. The Association reminds parents and caregivers to always purchase toys from reputable stores and online sellers they know and trust. Toys sold by legitimate and known sellers are tested for compliance with the U.S.’s strict toy safety standard, which includes stringent limits for lead and other chemicals, a highly effective small parts regulation developed with the help of pediatricians, as well as requirements to ensure sturdiness and reliability of toys, among many other requirements.”