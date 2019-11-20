W.A.T.C.H. releases its “ten worst toys for kids” this holiday season

(WIVB)– The organization “World Against Toys Causing Harm” is out with its list of the ten worst toys for kids this holiday season.

The toys include a Nerf dart gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime, a plastic Power Ranger, and a toy machine gun.

The organization is giving these tips on what parents should look for and what to avoid when buying gifts.

“Number one when a purchase is made on the internet, parents and toy shoppers don’t have the opportunity to physically inspect a toy. So we want to remind toy shoppers when that toy is delivered, before handing it to a child, get into the packaging. Inspect the inserts, the box and the toy itself for warnings and instructions and hidden hazards that may not appear on the website at the time of ordering,” W.A.T.C.H. President Joan Siff said.

The organization says a child goes to the emergency room with a toy-related injury every three minutes.

The Toy Association released a statement regarding W.A.T.C.H.’s list this afternoon: